Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that increase in Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pensions was manifestation of the government's realization of the problems of the poor and down trodden segments of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that increase in Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pensions was manifestation of the government's realization of the problems of the poor and down trodden segments of the society.

In a tweet, she said that increasing pension of the EOBI pensioners from Rs 6,500 to 8,500 was a practical step towards realization of a welfare state on the pattern of State of Madina.

She said that protection and welfare of the poor segments of the society was the objective of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said that dream of realization of welfare Islamic state could only be released when the state would look after its poor citizens affectionately and the prime minister was working for achievement of this goal.