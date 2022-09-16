UrduPoint.com

Increase In Flour Prices Shows Poor Performance Of PTI Govt: QWP Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Increase in flour prices shows poor performance of PTI Govt: QWP leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial President of Qumi Watan Party, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao here on Friday said that an increase in prices of flour showed poor performance of the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Expressing his deep concerns over increase in prices of flour bags in the provinces including flood hits Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda districts, he said that provision of inexpensive flour and other food commodities to people was the prime responsibility of the PTI government.

However, the party that came into power in the name of change, has failed to control prices of flour and daily commodities especially in the post flood situation.

Instead of concentrating on PTI Chairman Imran Khan's public meetings, he said that the PTI leadership should focus on controlling price hikes and inflation to provide relief to people. He feared the emergence of a flour crisis in KP if its prices continued to increase in the open market.

