Increase In Food Production, Food Security Top Priority: Pervaiz Elahi

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Increase in food production, food security top priority: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Sunday that it was the priority of government to increase food production and ensure food security.

In his message to mark the World Food Day, he said that quality diet was the right and need of every individual.

Close liaison between the government and private sectors was important to ensure food security, he added.

Pervaiz Elahi said that different challenges like corona virus, epidemics, climate change and other factors resulted in creating food security problems for many people.

He further said that reduction in production of food items and their distribution challenge was creating more problems on daily basis.

The CM said that food provision system in the country got badly affected, due to flash floods ultimately putting pressure on the prices of daily use items.

He said that effective steps were required to boost food production and ensure quality diet.

Pervaiz Elahi said that wastage of food was another factor which had to be stopped at all costs to overcome food shortage issue, adding that creating awareness in this regard was highly important.

He further said the purpose of observing World Food Day was to speed up the efforts for resolving problems that were raising due to food shortage, besidesmaking a commitment that all resources would be utilized for meeting foodrequirements in the country.

