Increase In Foreign Direct Investment Good Omen: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Increase in foreign direct investment good omen: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday said that visible increase in foreign direct investment during the last month was a good omen for the country.

According to official sources here, the minister in his tweet said that reaching of foreign investment up to 114 million Dollars was the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's efforts to strengthen the economy.

He said this year the investment surged up to 60 percent, adding that other countries were reposing full trust on the far-sighted policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The senior minister said the country's image in international business community was improving day by day.

Aleem Khan said that in coming three years (PTI) manifesto would be implemented in letter and spirit.

More Stories From Pakistan

