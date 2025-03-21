Open Menu

Increase In Green Cover Imperative To Save Coming Generations: UAF VC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Increase in green cover imperative to save coming generations: UAF VC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, stressed the urgent need for agroforestry and increased green cover to combat climate change and ensure a sustainable future.

Speaking at a seminar on "Forests and Food" organised by UAF’s Department of Forestry and Range Management on World Forest Day, he highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, ranking highest in South Asia on the Climate Risk Index 2025, and warned of worsening water scarcity.

Dr Ali stressed that agroforestry not only improves soil health by adding micronutrients but also enhances air humidity and microclimate conditions. He linked deforestation to rising incidents of floods and droughts and praised initiatives like the Saudi Green Initiative, middle East Green Initiative, and Pakistan’s Green Pakistan Initiative as crucial for environmental sustainability.

He urged students to actively participate in nationwide tree plantation drives.

Chairman Forestry Dr. Irfan Ahmad and other experts reiterated the importance of afforestation amid climate challenges. UAF has launched a large-scale plantation campaign across its campuses. Dr. Abdul Rasool Awan from NIAB noted that Pakistan’s forest cover stands at only 4.8 — far below the global standard of 25pc. Other speakers highlighted the role of forests in global food security, biodiversity conservation, and climate resilience, calling for collective action to expand Pakistan’s green cover.

