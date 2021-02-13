UrduPoint.com
Increase In Pension Demanded

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Increase in pension demanded

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Pensioners Association District Pakpattan President Muhammad Saddique has called upon the Federal government to announce an increase in pension also.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, he said it was a great decision on the part of the federal government to increase salaries of the employees by 25 per cent.

However, he added, it was depressing for the pensioners that no increase in pension was announced. He requested the government to also announce increase in pension immediately.

More Stories From Pakistan

