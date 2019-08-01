UrduPoint.com
Increase In Petroleum Products Prices Challenged In LHC

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:43 PM

Enhancement in petroleum products price by the government has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Enhancement in petroleum products price by the government has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC).The increase in the petroleum products prices has been challenged by Azhar Siddique advocate.Federal government, OGRA and ministry of petroleum and others have been made respondents in the petition.

The petitioner has taken the plea increase in prices of petroleum products is illegal.

Petitions against the increase in petroleum products prices are already pending hearing in the LHC. Therefore, prices of petroleum products can not be raised unless the pending petitions are decided by the court.The petitioner said government has not even got approval for increasing the petroleum products prices from the cabinet.The petitioner has prayed the court to issue stay orders against enhancement in the prices of petroleum products.

