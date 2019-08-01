Increase in petroleum products prices challenged in LHC

Enhancement in petroleum products price by the government has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC)

The petitioner has taken the plea increase in prices of petroleum products is illegal.

Petitions against the increase in petroleum products prices are already pending hearing in the LHC. Therefore, prices of petroleum products can not be raised unless the pending petitions are decided by the court.The petitioner said government has not even got approval for increasing the petroleum products prices from the cabinet.The petitioner has prayed the court to issue stay orders against enhancement in the prices of petroleum products.