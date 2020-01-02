Increase in petroleum products prices challenged in Supreme Court (SC)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The increase in prices of petroleum products on Thursday has been challenged in the Supreme Court (SC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) The increase in prices of petroleum products on Thursday has been challenged in the Supreme Court (SC).According to details, the claimant has requested the apex court to declare this unconstitutional' raise in the prices by the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as null and void.Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Establishment Secretary have been made party in the petition.Earlier, a plea against new prices of the petroleum products was also filed in Lahore High Court (LHC).

The applicant said that the matter is already under hearing in the court, therefore the hike in the cost should be nullified.

The pleas came after the prices of petrol were raised by Rs2.61 per litre (from Rs113.99 to Rs116.60).The cost of High Speed Diesel (HSD) was revised with a difference of Rs2.25 (from Rs125.01 to Rs127.26).OGRA also increased the price of keresone (KSO) with a maximum difference of Rs3.10.

The Light Diesel Oil (LDO) also experienced a revision in its prices as existing Rs82.43 price was surged to Rs84.51 with an increase of Rs2.08.On the other hand, the locals have criticized the government and demanded to withdraw the new prices.