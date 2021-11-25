Increase in price of DAP fertilizer not to be tolerated : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

UrduPoint.com

Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that all possible facilities will be provided to the farmers sowing wheat.

According to official sources here on Thursday, CM said that increase in the prices of fertilizers especially Diammonium phosphate (DAP) would not be tolerated.

He further said that Punjab government had always protected the rights of farmers and would keep doing so in future as well.

CM said that action was being taken against those creating artificial price hike of fertilizers adding that necessary administrative steps had been taken to ensure the availability of fertilizers at fixed rates.

