Increase in prices of vegetables, fruits in Peshawar irks citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :There has been found an increase in the prices of daily use vegetables and fruits in Peshawar, the citizens complained.

According to details, the price of ginger increased to 1100, while the price of garlic 380 and lemon 130 per kg remained unchanged.

He said, onion 60, tomato 100, green pepper 40, fresh bean 150, capsicum 180, okra 70 rupees sold per kg while the potatos 120, Kachalu 120, cauliflower 120, eggplant 100, zucchini 80, tenda 70.

However, among fruits, apples have reached 180 rupees, mango 250 and per kilo 300 rupees, and grapes 310, peaches 170 and bananas 150 rupees per dozen sold.

The price of chicken meat in the market will also reach 410 rupees per kg.