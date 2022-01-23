Increase in property tax of rating areas under consideration, survey in progress: Khaleequr Rehman

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Khaleequr Rehman Saturday said that survey was in final stage for expansion of rating areas and increase in property tax in these areas was under consideration that would help revenue generation for the province Talking to media men in Nowshera District, he said the reforms were being introduced in Excise and Narcotics Control Department for quick service delivery to people adding that the entire system of the department would be digitalized for quick delivery of service to people.

Khaleeq said that all the tax facilitation centers throughout the province are functional while the Hayatabad Center would soon be operationalized. He said presence of all the officers deployed in district offices and facilitation centers would be made mandatory during office time for the resolution of public grievances.

He said that the teams of Narcotics Wing were given the task of combating drug smuggling and added that preemptive steps were being taken against drug mafia. He said offices of narcotics control have been set up in merged districts where control of drug smuggling was being monitored.