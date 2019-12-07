Increase in rates of postal services delivery on cards

(@FahadShabbir)

Ministry of Postal Services has decided to increase the rates of despotic and foreign postal service delivery

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) Ministry of Postal Services has decided to increase the rates of despotic and foreign postal service delivery. According to the avail document, Pakistan Post is willing to increase the price of 20gram weight envelope to Rs 8 to Rs 20, 50 gram envelope from Rs 15 to Rs 38, 100 gram from Rs 20 to Rs 50.

Furthermore 500 gram weight envelope price from Rs 40 to Rs 100.Recommendations have also given to increase the rates of inner country parcel. The price of 1kg parcel is likely to be increased from Rs 40 to Rs 80, 4kg parcel weight from Rs 70 to Rs 200, 5kg parcel from Rs 100 to Rs 250, 10 kg parcel from Rs 150 to Rs 400.Documents further revealed that Pakistan Post has sent a summary regarding increase in postal tariff to the Federal cabinet for approval.