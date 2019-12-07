UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Increase In Rates Of Postal Services Delivery On Cards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 07:11 PM

Increase in rates of postal services delivery on cards

Ministry of Postal Services has decided to increase the rates of despotic and foreign postal service delivery

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) Ministry of Postal Services has decided to increase the rates of despotic and foreign postal service delivery. According to the avail document, Pakistan Post is willing to increase the price of 20gram weight envelope to Rs 8 to Rs 20, 50 gram envelope from Rs 15 to Rs 38, 100 gram from Rs 20 to Rs 50.

Furthermore 500 gram weight envelope price from Rs 40 to Rs 100.Recommendations have also given to increase the rates of inner country parcel. The price of 1kg parcel is likely to be increased from Rs 40 to Rs 80, 4kg parcel weight from Rs 70 to Rs 200, 5kg parcel from Rs 100 to Rs 250, 10 kg parcel from Rs 150 to Rs 400.Documents further revealed that Pakistan Post has sent a summary regarding increase in postal tariff to the Federal cabinet for approval.

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Post From Cabinet Weight

Recent Stories

Government College University Lahore Vice Chancell ..

22 seconds ago

Punjab govt relaeses funds for treatment of deserv ..

24 seconds ago

23 arrested during special campaign against drug s ..

26 seconds ago

Lebanon Open to Russian Proposals on Oil Investmen ..

32 seconds ago

OGDCL beats Sprint Petroleum by 150 runs

5 minutes ago

Air strikes kill 12 civilians in northwest Syria: ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.