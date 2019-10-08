Increase in retirement age to save Rs 30 bln per year: Taimur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Monday said the provincial government has increased retirement age to 63 that would save Rs 25-30 billion per year.

He said the government has created a space of Rs 200 billion in budget, adding the KP's annual development budget is now more than Sindh and just less than that of Punjab, he expressed these views during a program "Unboxing Pakistan".

He said PTI last tenure in KP was about direction shift and focus on social sector. This time we'll focus on dignity, development, reforms and progress.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra in a diverse discussion unboxed his vision for Pakistan and said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given major responsibilities to youth and leaders of tomorrow in both Federal and Provincial levels.

Most of PTI elected representatives are young and fulfilling major responsibilities, he said and highlighted the revolutionary initiatives taken by KP Government for the people of the province.

He said the government was bringing and leading innovation. "We have reduced Service Tax to 2% on online ride-hailing service providers to create job opportunities and now linking Rescue 1122 ambulances on Careem App." All KP population will get Sehat Insaf Cards, even America has not given insurance to everyone, he maintained.

To combat our locational disadvantage, we are investing more in IT sector, with a young Minister in cabinet, we are opening Business Processing Outsource center in KP, that'll create jobs for youth, he added.

Taimur Jhagra said KP Government led by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took leadership in areas where KP Government had no direct stake, one such example is 24/7 operationalisation of Torkham border, where KP Government provided fund to Federal Government, the minister concluded.