Increase in retirement age to save Rs.140 billion in next 10 years: Jhagra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Finance and Health , Taimur Khan Jhagra on Friday that increase in the retirement age to 63 years and the minimum early retirement age to 55 years (for unfunded pensions), would save Rs 140 billion in next 10 years, besides pension protection and creating more job opportunities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Finance and Health , Taimur Khan Jhagra on Friday that increase in the retirement age to 63 years and the minimum early retirement age to 55 years (for unfunded pensions), would save Rs 140 billion in next 10 years, besides pension protection and creating more job opportunities.

He said this while addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Karman Bangash at Information Cell Peshawar.

He said that the provincial government would fully protect the pension rights of employees as they have given half of their lives to government services.

Taimur Jhagra said that pension bill was now at par with annual development budget in budget which was not balance.

He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone, pensions have risen from less than one billion per year to almost 90 billion per year, over the last few years. " With no action, will eat up over 25 percent of the budget by 2023, and 50 percent by 2030".

He said that pension bill was increasing by 20 to 22 percent per year which might make it difficult to pay pensions.

Taimur Jhagra said that when retirement age rules (63 years) were implemented the pension payments went down from Rs. 6.8 billion to Rs. 5 billion and then increased to as high as Rs. 7.5 billion when the decision was struck aside by the Peshawar High Court.

He said that Rs.10 billions was saved in six months after increase in the pension age and the cost of reversal by the court was Rs. 12.8 billions in just 8 months. "That is real money that could have been used on funding jobs, health, education and other economic opportunities", he said.

He said that there was no ban on recruitment in government departments and increase in retirement age would not effect promotions and job opportunities.

He said that Supreme Court judgment on the retirement age in Khyber Pakthunkhwa was welcome step.