Increase in revenue generation cannot be done at cost of environmental pollution: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Tuesday said that increase in revenue generation could not be done at the cost of environmental pollution.

Chairing a meeting of standing committee of Finance and Development at the Chief Minister's House, he said the decision vis-a-vis restoration of licences for coal mining would be made after removing reservations of the Environment Protection department.

The minister said the Land Record Authority should remove defects before making further appointments, adding that experts of information technology should be appointed in the Authority. The provision of services should be fully automated so the public could get services in true letter and spirit, he added.

Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that establishment of Baba Guru Nanak University would be a positive message for the minorities, adding the university would further promote religious tourism in the province.

Link road along Faisalabad Industrial State would create ease in doing business, he said and added that completion of Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park would increase business activities in the province.

The minister further said the Industries department should chalk out a comprehensive financial plan. The private sector should be given maximum opportunities for promotion of industries, he added.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Industries and Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal described Patwar System better than the Land Record Authority current mechanism and stressed the need for improvement and transparency in the Authority.

He said the decision for automated system was made for ease of the public, not for increasing their hardships. He said the services of international experts were hired in the past for establishment of Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park but it could not be completed. No economic activities were introduced there, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the current government would not waste any opportunity for provision of employment in the province. The Industries department would come forward with comprehensive planning for completion of its development schemes.

The meeting reviewed more than 20 recommendations from different departments which included approval of funds for setting up Baba Guru Nanak University during current fiscal year, Industries Department, school education Department, Punjab Employees Employees Social Security, lifting of ban for appointments in PRA appellate Tribunal, end to infrastructure cess for shipping of raw material used for inheritance diseases, reorganisation of risk management unit in the Finance department, mechanism for payments under Ehsas Programme, establishment of water treatment plant in Faislabad and recommendations for provision of water in Fazaia Housing Society. These recommendations were approved by the committee.

The committee gave approval of Rs 3 billion for establishment of Baba Guru Nanak University while Rs 1 billion during current fiscal year for start of the project.

Finance Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Secretary Planning and Development Imran Skindar and secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting.