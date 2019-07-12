UrduPoint.com
Increase In Roti Prices To Trigger Protests

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 53 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 12:22 PM

Increase in roti prices to trigger protests

As the increase in roti prices can trigger public protests, the government will avoid such a situation.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) The Nanbai Association of Lahore has decided to increase the prices of roti and naan.

Following the announcement, people are worried to manage their meals.

However, some media persons are of the view that the roti prices will not be increased.

Even if the roti prices are increases, the decision will be taken back. At most, the roti prices can be increased by Rs2-4.

As the increase in roti prices can trigger public protests, the government will avoid such a situation.

Even if the government has to give a subsidy on roti, it will do so like the Sasti Roti project was launched by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to Nanbai Association, roti prices are being increased from Rs7 to Rs 15 while Naan price will go up to Rs20.

Similarly, Khameeri roti prices will be increased from Rs12 to Rs20.

The new prices will come into effect from Monday.

This is for the second time that naan and roti prices will be increased in recent weeks.

With the new budget, the prices of plain flour and wheat flour were increased following which the Nanbai Association had increased the price of different sorts of breads.

The Roti prices were earlier increased from Rs6 to Rs7 while prices of Naan and Khamiri Roti were increased from Rs10 to Rs12.

The Nanbais are of the view that they cannot afford selling bread on low prices as the government has increased gas prices.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has announced to resign if roti prices increase.

