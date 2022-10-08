Increase in street crime creates panic in citizen ranks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Street crimes in Peshawar city are increasing day by day. This also created panic in the rank of citizens as after the urban areas, the suburban areas are not safe from the robbers.

The boundaries of Khazana Police Station have become a no go area wherein scores of mobile and other valuable snatching incidents were reported.

Likewise, a citizen was robbed at gunpoint was recorded by CCTV and its video was widely viral on social media.

In the attack two armed men have deprived a citizen of his motorcycle along with his mobile phone and cash. It can be seen in the CCTV video.