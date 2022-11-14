UrduPoint.com

Increase In Street Crimes Worries Peshawarites

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Increase in street crimes worries Peshawarites

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :There is an increase in the street crimes in the city, especially during the evening hours.

A general survey has revealed that from the start of evening hours, people avoid going outside unnecessarily due to fear of being robbed.

In order to control the increasing incidents of street crimes, the police have enhanced patrolling and snap checking in various localities of the provincial metropolis.

According to data released for the month of October, three incidents of kidnapping for ransom, four abduction, 94 dacoities, 17 car lifting, 2 car snatching, 20 motorcycle theft, six motorcycle snatching, 56 inflicting injuries, 71 attempted murders and 55 incidents of murders were reported in Peshawar district.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Kidnapping Car October From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items fo ..

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items for 24 brands

10 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanis ..

OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets Acting Foreign Minis ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at ..

Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at Gaddafi on Nov 16

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

2 hours ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest i ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest interview

2 hours ago
 PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against a ..

PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against attack on Imran Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.