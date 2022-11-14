Increase in street crimes worries Peshawarites

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :There is an increase in the street crimes in the city, especially during the evening hours.

A general survey has revealed that from the start of evening hours, people avoid going outside unnecessarily due to fear of being robbed.

In order to control the increasing incidents of street crimes, the police have enhanced patrolling and snap checking in various localities of the provincial metropolis.

According to data released for the month of October, three incidents of kidnapping for ransom, four abduction, 94 dacoities, 17 car lifting, 2 car snatching, 20 motorcycle theft, six motorcycle snatching, 56 inflicting injuries, 71 attempted murders and 55 incidents of murders were reported in Peshawar district.