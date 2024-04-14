Open Menu

Increase In Taxes Hurt Cars' Sale, Purchase Business: APCDA

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Increase in taxes hurt cars' sale, purchase business: APCDA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) All Pakistan Car Dealers Association (APCDA) demanded of government to reduce duties, taxes, registration and transfer fees on sale, purchase of cars as the high fees were hurting their business badly.

Vice Chairman All Pakistan Car Dealers Association Chaudhary Tariq Kareem, General Secretary district Multan Abdul Qadir Khan stated that the persons who were linked to sale purchase of cars were worried due to rising inflation.

The high fees including duties, taxes, register and transfer fees on cars also increased manifold. A good number of dealers have left the profession.

They demanded of government to pay focus on condition of car dealers and reduce prices of the cars. Different measures on part of the government could help improve business of car's sale purchase. They also called for reforms in excise and taxation department.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Business Car Sale All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

11 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

21 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

21 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

21 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

21 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

21 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

21 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

21 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

21 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

21 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan