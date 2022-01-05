ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that over 100,000 vehicles had entered Murree today.

The rent of hotels and residential houses in at the tourist spot had gone up many times, he said in atweet.

The minister said the tourist influx in the country reflected prosperity of the common man with increased income.

He said about 100 big companies had earned a profit worth Rs 929 billion last year.

All the big media groups earned 33 to 40 percent more profit.