Increase In Universities Grant Welcomed: Prof. DR. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Increase in universities grant welcomed: Prof. DR. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi

Minister Works & Services / Pro- Chancellor of Engineering & Technology Universities of Sindh Syed Zia Abbass Shah has said that every parent wants their child to study at NED University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 )

NED rankings in engineering sector universities around the world is a source of pride for the entire country.

The Sindh government has supported universities in the past and would continue to do so in the future.

The NED sub-campus in Thar was performing well.

This he said while presiding the 30th Senate session held under NED University.

On this occasion, he said that the rising standard of NED University and its graduate engineers was an example to the whole world.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that the advancement of technology was a matter of time so that we can keep pace with the world.

