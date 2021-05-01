UrduPoint.com
Increase In Wages A Reflection Of Govt Labour –friendly Policies: Musarrat Cheema

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Spokesperson Punjab government, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Saturday said increase in the wages of workers was a reflection of the government's labour-friendly policies.

In her message on International Labour Day issued here, she paid tribute to the worker community around the world.

"In islam, the greatness of a worker is highlighted by calling him a friend of Allah", she quoted.

Musarrat Cheema said this day reminded us of workers who sacrificed their lives for their rights.

She said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf initiated several welfare projects for the worker community and would continue to work for their uplift.

She said the government was determined to give rights to the worker community in 'Naya Pakistan'.

