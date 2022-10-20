UrduPoint.com

Increase In Wheat Production Imperative To Achieve Food Security: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said on Thursday that the government was providing subsidy and incentives to wheat growers to enhance productivity as increase in wheat production was imperative to achieve food security

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of wheat cultivation campaign at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here, he said that the Punjab government had fixed a target of 16.5 million acres for wheat cultivation this year, which would help achieve wheat production target of 21 million metric tons.

He said that the UAF students must participate in the campaign to convince farmers to cultivate wheat on maximum area of their lands. In this regard, they should also provide technical guidance to growers at their doorsteps.

He said that wheat was most important crop. This year, due to devastating floods, wheat seeds stored in the homes were damaged. Therefore, the Federal and provincial governments were working together in the flood affected areas to ensure timely cultivation of wheat.

He said that Punjab produces nearly 75 per cent of the total wheat production. He said that wheat crop could lead to economic stability of farmers.

Hence, in order to make wheat crop profitable this year, the government had fixed wheat support price at Rs 3,000 per 40-kg so that the farmers could bring maximum area under wheat cultivation.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar told the ceremony that the Agriculture Department was providing subsidy of Rs 1,200 per bag on the seeds of approved wheat varieties. "We will have to achieve self-sufficiency in wheat and for this purpose, the UAF students should go door to door and provide technical guidance to farmers so that food security can be ensured in the country," he added.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor of Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Qamar-ul-Zaman, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr. Anjum Ali and others also spoke at the ceremony.

The minister also distributed keys of new vehicles among agricultural (extension) officers so that they could actively take part in the wheat cultivation campaign for providing field services to farmers.

Director Agricultural Information Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar, agriculture extension officers and media persons were also present, in addition to a large number of university teachers and students.

