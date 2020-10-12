UrduPoint.com
Increase In Workers' Remittances Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:09 PM

Increase in workers' remittances continues

Overseas workers' remittances remained over dollars two billion in fourth consecutive month of Sept. 2020. These increased to $ 2.3 billion ; 31.2 percent higher than same month last year and 9 percent higher than of August 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Overseas workers' remittances remained over Dollars two billion in fourth consecutive month of Sept. 2020. These increased to $ 2.3 billion ; 31.2 percent higher than same month last year and 9 percent higher than of August 2020.

On a cumulative basis, remittances rose to a record figure of $ 7.

1 billion in the first quarter of fiscal years 2020-21 -- 31.1 higher than the same period of last year, SBP statement said on Monday.

The level of remittances in Sept 2020 was slightly higher than SBP's projections of $ 2 billion. The efforts under Pakistan Remittances Initiative and the gradual re-opening of major host destinations such as middle East, Europe and United States contributed to the sustained increase in the workers' remittances.

