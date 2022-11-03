Increase of 3 maunds per acre production imperative to ensure self-sufficiency: Dr Iqrar

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Thursday said that increase of 3 maunds per acre production was imperative to ensure self-sufficient status in the country as Pakistan had imported 3 million tons wheat to cater to domestic needs last year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Thursday said that increase of 3 maunds per acre production was imperative to ensure self-sufficient status in the country as Pakistan had imported 3 million tons wheat to cater to domestic needs last year.

He was talking to the farmers at a gathering at Government High school No.1 Shahkot. He said that this was the ninth day of wheat campaign launched by UAF in collaboration with Agriculture (Extension) Department and now it was in full swing in order to inform the farming community about latest trends for increasing per acre productivity.

He said that 30,000 UAF students and teachers were in the fields and they under the supervision of experts would team up in the assigned areas to inform the farming community about latest methods relating to sowing, watering, cultivation and harvesting of crops, eradication of weeds, etc.

Last year, the government had launched a wheat campaign in collaboration with agricultural universities to attract farmers towards the latest techniques in wheat cultivation which had attained positive results, he added.

"If we use the flour comprising 85 percent of wheat and 15 percent of maize, it would help resolve the issue of malnutrition", he advised.

He said that the floods had devastated the life and agriculture in Sind and Baluchistan.

Now, the Punjab had to meet the requirement of wheat by increasing the productivity.

Although, the Prime Minister's Agriculture Relief Package was a hallmark step that would bring the tangible results, yet, to deal with the effects of climate change, UAF scientists had accelerated their efforts to develop high-quality varieties of wheat which could increase per acre production, he added.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar said that this year, the wheat campaign was expanded and 50,000 students from three agricultural universities of the province including 30,000 students from UAF, 12,000 from PMAS Arid Agriculture University and 8,000 from Agriculture University Multan were visiting the rural areas to guide and assist the farmers in using latest techniques.

Director Agricultural Extension Lahore Sher Muhammad Sherawat said that the agriculture extension department was determined to deliver agricultural recommendations to 22,000 villages.

Principal Officer PRP UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Dean Veterinary Sciences UAF Dr Tariq Javed, Dr Ghaulam Mutraza, Dr Izhar Ahmad Khan, Dr Ejaz Bhatti, Dr Haroon Zaman, Dr. Muhammad Tayyab, Deputy Director Agri Extension Punjab Nankana Sahib Ch Ashraf, Assistant Director Jahangir, Agriculture Officer Maryam and others also spoke on the occasion.