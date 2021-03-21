UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Increase Of Wheat Support Price To Yield Positive Results

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Increase of wheat support price to yield positive results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that increase of Rs 400 in per maund price of wheat in one year was a historic step of the incumbent government.

He said this while commenting on the increase in wheat support price here.

He said that enhancing per maund price of wheat from Rs 1400 to 1800 would benefit farmers and yield good results.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to ensure provision of flour to people at low price, he added. He said that the decision regarding increase in wheat support price would benefit 70 per cent rural population. He further said that the Punjab government would provide inexpensive flour to people during the holy month of Ramazan and preparation in this regard had been completed.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Government Of Punjab Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Price From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

RAK Crisis and Emergency Management Team announces ..

16 minutes ago

MoHAP completes study on impact of COVID-19 on stu ..

31 minutes ago

UAE retail sales forecast to hit $58 billion in 20 ..

31 minutes ago

AED12.6 billion increase in international reserves ..

31 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 122.62 million, ..

31 minutes ago

117,712 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.