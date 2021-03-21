Increase of wheat support price to yield positive results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that increase of Rs 400 in per maund price of wheat in one year was a historic step of the incumbent government.

He said this while commenting on the increase in wheat support price here.

He said that enhancing per maund price of wheat from Rs 1400 to 1800 would benefit farmers and yield good results.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to ensure provision of flour to people at low price, he added. He said that the decision regarding increase in wheat support price would benefit 70 per cent rural population. He further said that the Punjab government would provide inexpensive flour to people during the holy month of Ramazan and preparation in this regard had been completed.