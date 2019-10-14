Increase prices by brands compel women to opt replicas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Majority of the women customers have once again shifted their focus toward buying the replicas after increased prices by famous brands of dresses and other accessories in the Federal capital during the ongoing sales at the end of summer season.

The increase in general sales tax (GST) have significantly impacted the businesses of famous brands by reducing customers at the peak days of sales while rush at the shops selling replicas of those brands have again captured space in the markets with more customers.

"I have visited different brands outlets to complete my shopping before going on a fellowship programme abroad and remained astonished over increased prices of the dresses and other accessories in the market," a buyer Amina Farrukh said.

She said the famous brands in the capital are charging increased GST on the dresses collection of the last year by just changing the price tags which is not acceptable. They have placed the substandard stock of dresses in the sales which are not worth buying.

It has been observed that after launch of replicas, majority of the popular brands were compelled to reduce prices to get more customers but now when they caught the attention of the customers, they increased prices on the name of GST.

Another buyer, Saeeda Mumtaz said, "I bought a dress of Rs3,000 from a famous shop of a leading brand and they charged Rs400 as GST which is too much to afford during prevailing price hike situation in the country." From eatable to dresses, the prices of each and every commodity has registered a big increase which is limiting the purchasing capacity of a common buyer day by day and becoming a source of frustration, she observed.

Saad Rafique, a government employee said, "If the prices of the commodities are increased along with increase in salaries of the employees then we can say it is justified but only increasing prices of the daily commodities, dresses and other accessories is injustice."The shirt which I bought of Rs1,300 at an average brand shop was now of Rs1,600 this year in sale with changed price tag, he said while urging the concerned authorities to create a mechanism for controlling price hike.