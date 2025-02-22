Open Menu

Increase Prices Of Meat Irks Consumers In Mardan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The increased prices of meat and chicken has displaced the residents of Mardan district.

The consumers were irked over the decision of district administration and food department for fixing meat rate of small animal as Rs1900 per kilogram, Rs850 per kilogram cow meat and Rs.

1000 per KG marinated meat.

They accused PTI Government for its failure to control prices of daily use commodities ahead of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

The consumers expressed the hope that the new rate announced by the district administration and Food Department will be reviewed to facilitate consumers ahead of the holy month of Ramazan.

