Increase Prices Of Meat Irks Consumers In Mardan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The increased prices of meat and chicken has displaced the residents of Mardan district.
The consumers were irked over the decision of district administration and food department for fixing meat rate of small animal as Rs1900 per kilogram, Rs850 per kilogram cow meat and Rs.
1000 per KG marinated meat.
They accused PTI Government for its failure to control prices of daily use commodities ahead of Ramazan ul Mubarak.
The consumers expressed the hope that the new rate announced by the district administration and Food Department will be reviewed to facilitate consumers ahead of the holy month of Ramazan.
Recent Stories
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
More Stories From Pakistan
-
122nd foundation day of Sargodha celebrated5 minutes ago
-
Increase prices of meat irks consumers in Mardan6 minutes ago
-
Chicken prices soar in South Punjab6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects hospital16 minutes ago
-
SUJ-Dastoor office-bearer elected26 minutes ago
-
Health experts advise caution for patients during Ramazan26 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to uniform progress of all areas: PM35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties53 minutes ago
-
Chairman WSSC-DIKhan urged citizens to take part in cleanliness drive1 hour ago
-
International Mother Language Day celebrated with calligraphy, cultural painting exhibition1 hour ago
-
Arbab family rejects KP Govt decision to change name of Niaz Cricket Stadium1 hour ago
-
Green Solutions: Plant more trees to combat deforestation, air pollution2 hours ago