- Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space capabilities
Increased Allocation For SUPARCO Reflect Country’s Commitment To Enhance Space Capabilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:59 PM
Reflecting the country’s commitment to enhance its space capabilities and technological advancements, the federal government has allocated an amount of Rs. 65,617 million for the national space agency-Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO)
The allocation reflects substantial increase in the allocations for SUPARCO as compared to the last year for the development and deployment of communication and remote sensing satellites.
According to the budgetary document issued on Wednesday, the federal government has allocated an amount of
Rs. 65,617 million for SUPARCO which comprises of the foreign component of Rs. 60,650 million and local component of Rs. 4,967 million.
Among the ongoing projects, a total of Rs. 59,833.698 million has been allocated for ‘Pakistan Multi-Mission Communication Satellite System’ (PakSat-MM1) which was launched last month with the help of China.
In a historic move, Pakistan has successfully launched two satellites PakSat MM1 and iCUBE-Qamar into space onboard China’s space missions in May which paved the way for more such expeditions.
Rs. 4,185.302 million has been earmarked for Establishment of Pakistan Space Centre (PSC) and Rs. 1,350 million for Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-O2).
The project of Feasibility and System Definition Study (FSDS) of Pakistan Communication Satellite - 2 (PakSat-2) has received an allocation of Rs. 248 million.
The increased budget for SUPARCO marks a pivotal step in Pakistan’s journey towards becoming a significant player in the space industry.
