Open Menu

Increased Allocation For SUPARCO Reflect Country’s Commitment To Enhance Space Capabilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:59 PM

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space capabilities

Reflecting the country’s commitment to enhance its space capabilities and technological advancements, the federal government has allocated an amount of Rs. 65,617 million for the national space agency-Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Reflecting the country’s commitment to enhance its space capabilities and technological advancements, the Federal government has allocated an amount of Rs. 65,617 million for the national space agency-Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

The allocation reflects substantial increase in the allocations for SUPARCO as compared to the last year for the development and deployment of communication and remote sensing satellites.

According to the budgetary document issued on Wednesday, the federal government has allocated an amount of

Rs. 65,617 million for SUPARCO which comprises of the foreign component of Rs. 60,650 million and local component of Rs. 4,967 million.

Among the ongoing projects, a total of Rs. 59,833.698 million has been allocated for ‘Pakistan Multi-Mission Communication Satellite System’ (PakSat-MM1) which was launched last month with the help of China.

In a historic move, Pakistan has successfully launched two satellites PakSat MM1 and iCUBE-Qamar into space onboard China’s space missions in May which paved the way for more such expeditions.

Rs. 4,185.302 million has been earmarked for Establishment of Pakistan Space Centre (PSC) and Rs. 1,350 million for Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-O2).

The project of Feasibility and System Definition Study (FSDS) of Pakistan Communication Satellite - 2 (PakSat-2) has received an allocation of Rs. 248 million.

The increased budget for SUPARCO marks a pivotal step in Pakistan’s journey towards becoming a significant player in the space industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Budget May Government Industry Million Satellites

Recent Stories

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

6 minutes ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

6 minutes ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

6 minutes ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

9 minutes ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

9 minutes ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

9 minutes ago
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

9 minutes ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

15 minutes ago
 Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing ..

Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehb ..

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

15 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provi ..

Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas

15 minutes ago
 Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with k ..

Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan