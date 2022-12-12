Increased exports, import vital to trim trade deficit: Murtaza Mahmud

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, on Monday, said that enhancing exports coupled with import substitution were vital for scaling down trade deficit.

He, in a meeting with a delegation of investors and industrialists operating their business in Karachi Export Processing Zone Authority, said that government and private sector have to work together for promotion of export oriented industries to strengthen the economy.

The federal minister said that he was committed to provision of fully functional and holistic one window facility in different authorities of the ministry of industries and production.

He directed Export Processing Zones Authority to ensure maximum facilitation for investors in the processing zones and said that it was essential to remove hurdles and bottlenecks to enhance exports.

The minister listened to problems and suggestions by investors for promotion of exports from Pakistan and assured his all out support for resolution of issues and challenges being faced.

The investors raised issues including non cooperation by Pakistan Customs, imposition of 17% GST on businesses working in EPZs, hurdles being faced due to absence of board of Directors and appealed the federal minister play his role to redress their grievances.

Agriculture and Information Technology are sectors those pay pack in a shorter period of time and Pakistan needed to focus on the sectors to tap their enormous potential, they suggested.