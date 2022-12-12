UrduPoint.com

Increased Exports, Import Vital To Trim Trade Deficit: Murtaza Mahmud

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Increased exports, import vital to trim trade deficit: Murtaza Mahmud

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, on Monday, said that enhancing exports coupled with import substitution were vital for scaling down trade deficit.

He, in a meeting with a delegation of investors and industrialists operating their business in Karachi Export Processing Zone Authority, said that government and private sector have to work together for promotion of export oriented industries to strengthen the economy.

The federal minister said that he was committed to provision of fully functional and holistic one window facility in different authorities of the ministry of industries and production.

He directed Export Processing Zones Authority to ensure maximum facilitation for investors in the processing zones and said that it was essential to remove hurdles and bottlenecks to enhance exports.

The minister listened to problems and suggestions by investors for promotion of exports from Pakistan and assured his all out support for resolution of issues and challenges being faced.

The investors raised issues including non cooperation by Pakistan Customs, imposition of 17% GST on businesses working in EPZs, hurdles being faced due to absence of board of Directors and appealed the federal minister play his role to redress their grievances.

Agriculture and Information Technology are sectors those pay pack in a shorter period of time and Pakistan needed to focus on the sectors to tap their enormous potential, they suggested.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Resolution Technology Exports Import Business All From Government

Recent Stories

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

9 minutes ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

26 minutes ago
 ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

2 hours ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

2 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

2 hours ago
 Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.