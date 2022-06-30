Increased higher education budget reflect govt commitment; Education Minister

Federal Minister for Education, Rana Tanveer Hussain Thursday said that the present government has increased the budget of higher education which reflects its commitment towards promotion of education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education, Rana Tanveer Hussain Thursday said that the present government has increased the budget of higher education which reflects its commitment towards promotion of education.

He stated this during the inauguration ceremony of an exhibition titled "Missing Links" arranged by National College of Arts (NCA).

The artwork of more than 14 young teachers of the National College of Arts was presented for exhibition.

All the artists beautified their art and sculptures using different colors and techniques. Artists include Shehzad Tanveer, Abdul Razzaq, Alibaba, Ismail Arbab, Hina Afzal, Hadiqa Amir, Kanwal Tariq, Karan Saleem, Mahrukh Bajwa, Maisam Hussain, Naseem Siddiqui, Rada Fatima, Syeda Sira Fatima, and Zobia Yaqub.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanvir Hussain and Ambassador of the Czech Republic Tomas Smitkin as special guests.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the exhibition has best reflected the culture and history of Pakistan.

Czech Ambassador Tomas Smetanka said he was happy to be in the NCA.

The NCA has a major role to play in the promotion of art.

Vice-Chancellor NCA Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jaffery said on the occasion that the works of 14 of our young teachers are included in this exhibition. "Our artists have been appreciated nationally and internationally which is good", he said.

The event was attended by a large number of NCA students, faculty, and art fans. Participants on the occasion were of the view that such events provide opportunities for new talent to emerge.

Such creative exhibitions not only promote art but also provide investment and employment opportunities.