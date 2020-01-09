Increased PM2.5 poses potential health risk amid permissible ratio in air: Report

UrduPoint.com
The fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns size (PM2.5) is increasing in the air across the cities of Pakistan, which is posing serious risk to human health even if it is recorded under permissible ratio

The research, published in a Journal of the American Medical Association, links the deaths of 200,000 military veterans to long-term exposure to ultra-fine particle pollution at levels below current Environmental Protection Agency acceptable limits.

The study was co-authored by Ziyad al-Aly, a nephrologist and epidemiologist at Washington University school of Medicine in St. Louis. Epidemiologists, in the research had compared the records of 4.5 million veterans who died over the recent decade to levels of ultra-fine particulates where they lived.

In the light of the findings of the study the risk for people exposed to air pollution in Pakistan was increased, hence making them vulnerable to cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, dementia, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, lung cancer, and pneumonia.

Moreover, the study also revealed other than the known cause of death due to PM2.5 by identifying 3 new causes mainly death due to chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and dementia.

The recent air quality data of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showed PM2.5 ratio of 50.36 micrograms per meter cube in Islamabad which was beyond the national environmental quality standards (NEQS) which was recorded at the same trend for the last three months.

The data for Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi was not available online whereas Lahore's US air quality index was 92 at Met office location and 202 AQI at Wagha Border where the status were reported as good and moderate respectively.

The air quality data and monitoring scarcity was further aggravating the situation whereas according to the ministry of climate change Punjab's Environment Protection Department was undergoing a massive overhaul and restructuring to improve air quality monitoring and data generation.

