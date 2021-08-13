UrduPoint.com

Increased Power Generation Helps Selling Additional 22,832 KWH Units

As many as 22,832 million KWH additional units were sold owing to increase in power generation during period of 2014-2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 22,832 million KWH additional units were sold owing to increase in power generation during period of 2014-2019.

Sharing details, sources said that additional 1,587 MkWh units were sold in fiscal year 2014-15, 3,981 MkWh in 2015-16, 4,935 MkWh in 2016-17, 10,344 MkWh in 2017-18 and 1,985 MkWh in 2018-19.

They said the additional units also help increase in revenue to Rs 266,483 million (without subsidy), which was 5.36 per cent of overall collection.

To a question, they said that overall percentage of losses had decreased in FY 2019-20 as compared to the FY 2017-18.

It is pertinent to mention that the pandemic COVID-19 put its impact on the demand of electricity as well as on revenue collection.

The units received during the COVID-19 period (March 20-June 20) decreased by 6.1 % as compared with the corresponding period of previous year. Whereas, the units received / demand for the period July 2019 to Feb 2020 (before COVID-19) had increased by 1.7%.

The overall decrease in the units received at 132 KV & below system is 1% during FY 2019-20 as compared with corresponding period of previous year.

The collection percentage increased by 0.68% before the COVID-19 for the period of July 2019 - Feb 2020 as compared with the corresponding period of the previous year; whereas, the collection percentage was decreased by 14.23% during the COVID-19 period as compared with previous year.

