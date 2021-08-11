Increased taxes on cigarettes to help reduce smoking

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Patron of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), General (R) Ashraf Khan Wednesday said the main objective of PANAH was to alleviate the sufferings of the people by raising awareness about heart diseases due to smoking and many other issues whereas increased taxes on cigarettes can help overcome this menace.

"Our efforts are underway with law and policy makers to prevent the risk of serious diseases, including heart disease for which we have been working for the last 37 years. It is the duty of the people and law-making bodies to eradicate the root causes of deadly diseases," said the PANAH patron.

He was addressing a special meeting of the "Civil Society Alliance" with General Secretary Sana Ullah Ghumman here.

General (R) Ashraf Khan said people should make their life easier by incorporating simple diet, walking and exercise into the category, they can avoid deadly diseases.

General Secretary and Director Operations PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman said, "If the causes of complex diseases including heart disease are not prevented, the economic burden will increase further to an unbearable level." Researches by various organizations, including the World Health Organization, has shown that tax enforcement was an effective way to reduce consumption, he noted.

In this regard, the Social Policy and Development Center (SPDC) report released last week made it clear that if Federal excise duty (FED) was not increased, the consumption of cigarette packs would reach to 115 million.

"Adult smoking will increase to 272,000 and 95,000 deaths per annum will increase where the revenue will be able to reach only Rs 9.9 billion with a very small amount," he said.

He said, "If the government raises the FED on tobacco by 30%, the same figures will quickly prove to be a positive development. Consumption of cigarette packets to be reduced by 109 million, 220,000 smokers will quit smoking and future smokers number will be reduced to 286,000," he added.

"The biggest thing is that 77,000 people will be secured from being targeted by cigarettes and the government's revenue will increase by Rs 30.3 billion annually.This proves that the implementation of FED will help in reducing deaths and increasing revenue," he added.

Senior members of PANAH and other distinguished guests said that they were with them in the noble cause of PANAH.

If further delays in the prevention of diseases occur, the risk of further rise in the economic burden of Rs 615 billion on diseases will also augment, he warned.

At the end of the meeting, all the participants appealed to the government to impose at least 30% FED on tobacco to save the lives of those who die due to smoking and increase revenue.