Increased Use Of SSBs Causes Chronic Diseases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :General Secretary of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), Sana Ullah Ghumman on Monday said the increasing use of sugar sweetened beverages (SSBs) was one of the main causes of heart attack, cancer, diabetes and other diseases.

He along with consultant food Policy Programme Munawar Hussain met to Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Health Dr. Muhammad Humayun Mohmand here, said a news release.

They informed Dr Humayun in detail about the health related issues and said that the increase in deaths due to Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country was worrisome.

They said that the Health Levy Bill was approved by the Federal Cabinet two years ago to prevent Health Harmful Factors. However, It has not been implemented, as a result of which 58 percent of deaths in Pakistan due to NCDs. 'We request the Chairman Health Committee to convey our recommendations to the Ministry of Health and include them in the next budget," they added.

On the occasion, Dr. Humayun said that health was a fundamental issue for both the people and the government.

The government was trying to provide health services to the people and address the harmful factors, he added.

