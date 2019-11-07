UrduPoint.com
Increased Vehicle Token Tax Challenged In IHC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued notice to the federation and the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) over alleged increase in vehicle token tax.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minullah heard the case and summoned excise and taxation officer in person on November 26.

Petitioner Shujjat Abbasi challenged the amendment in Motor Vehicle Taxation Act 1958.

Advocate Abdul Rehman Nasir counsel for the petitioner said the June 30's notification that amends the token tax schedule is invalid.

Under the amendment, the life-time token tax of vehicles up to 1,000cc has been enhanced to Rs31,000, he added.

He said the token tax is being charged at Rs10,000 while Rs21,000 is being charged in the wake of other taxes.

He said no such increased token tax is imposed on heavy vehicles. He said owners of up to 1,000cc cars are being forced to submit increased token tax fee.

The counsel alleged that changes in the token tax schedule are unconstitutional and against the basic rights of vehicle owner.

He pleaded the court to set a side June 30's notification and prevent Excise and Taxation Department from recovering increased vehicle token tax.

