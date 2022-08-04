UrduPoint.com

Increased Water Level In Rivers Damages Huge Crops In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Increased water level in rivers damages huge crops in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Increasing water level in Chenab, Ravi and Sindh rivers led to inundate several mouzas damaged hundreds of acres crops, according to spokesman of district government.

About 300,000 cusec feet water being released reportedly from India, was passing through district Muzaffargarh.

Water in Chenab was measured already as 100,000 cusec feet, has augmented up to 400,000 cusec feet right now after adding up with 300,000 cusec water approached from neighbouring country, it's said.

It caused the Chenab river in high flood.

Local administration has evacuated as many as 104 mouzas including Rangpur to Head-Punjnid, Khudai, Lungar Saraey, Alipur Shumali, Muradabad, Khan Pur, Doaba, Sinki, Thatha Qureshi, Rohilsn Walli, Jitoi and Sher Sultan. Their residents were moved to safer places along with cattle and households.

It is pertinent to note that Muzaffargarh is called soil of five rivers because the rivers including Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, Jehlum and Sindh meet in its tehsil Alipur here.

