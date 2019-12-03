Increasing demand of fried fish, tikka witness huge rush of customers in cold season

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :As winter season has started gripping the country, the demand for special fried fish and barbecue tikka has increased manifold and its shops in different areas of the country including Federal capital are seen crowded with number of customers.

According to report aired on a private tv news channel, it said that a number of stalls carrying these delights at various markets of the country are attracting a number of customers daily.

According to retailers, the use of fish and Tikka has increased manifold and the citizens are keen to consume fish and other spicy food items to gain extra calories in the chilly weather.

A citizen Muhammad Hashim who was buying fish while sharing his experience said that it was the best food in winter not only for the adults but also for the children.

Fish is a low-fat high quality protein and is filled with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins such as D and B2 (riboflavin). Fish is rich in calcium and phosphorus and a great source of minerals, such as iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium.

Shahid Hussain said fish is a great source of energy and it helps beat the cold season, adding, the price of the fish was reasonable even a poor one can afford to buy it.

Counting benefits of white meat Zainab Fakhir said, fish had low fat, easily digestive and eating of it was useful for heart patients.

A vendor selling tikka and Kabab also claimed that the demand and sale of his spicy food rises during the winter season and specially in late nights many customers witnessed rushed his shops.

A group of friends while enjoying Tikka said, winter is the best season where we can enjoy this delicious hot energy foods with more species.

On the other hand many customers complained that a large number of stalls and shops could be witnessed in different localities of the country during the whole winter season where many temporary roadside vendors are also selling Tikka and Fish in open airs in unhygienic way that can threaten human health especially children.

It is also witnessed that the shopkeepers prepare and cook these traditional food items in sub-standard cooking oil openly on main roads despite prohibition by concerned departments.

A general physician advised citizens to take care of their health in winter and citizens should be careful in use of food in unhygienic oil as excessive use of fried items can lead to many stomach related ailments for citizens.