Increasing Energy Prices A Threat To Industrial Future Of Country

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:34 PM

Increasing energy prices a threat to industrial future of country

The government should speed up reforms in the energy sector so that the economy can progress in a sustainable manner, a business leader said Monday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) The government should speed up reforms in the energy sector so that the economy can progress in a sustainable manner, a business leader said Monday.The infamous circular debt has reached Rs1.7 trillion and it will surpass Rs two trillion by the next year posing a serious threat to the economy, said Shahid Rasheed Butt former President ICCI.He said that rising prices of electricity and gas will jeopardize industrial future of the country, therefore, mismanagement and inefficiency in these sectors should be tackled.Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the rotten system should be improved through proper intervention otherwise it will lay waste to industry, agriculture, and exports as electricity in Pakistan is costly as compared to all regional countries.

The power sector has also become a permanent pain for the masses and the trading community and a further upward revision in its tariff will promote theft while people and the business community can also opt-out of the national grid to produce power through solar, captive power and other means which will add to the losses of the government.He said that the demand for electricity has been reduced to the extent that it has become a problem for the government and a tariff increase will result in further contraction in demand.

More Stories From Pakistan

