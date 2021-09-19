Increasing environmental pollution biggest challenge: SACM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar has said that increasing environmental pollution is the biggest challenge for the whole world, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the Clean and Green Pakistan programme, which is the biggest initiative in the country's history, keeping in view the changing climate of the glob.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants after the inaugural function of Waste Water Treatment Biological Treatment Plant at Leatherfield (Pvt) Ltd., Wazirabad Road, Sialkot.

The SACM said that in order to control environmental pollution, all segments of society will have to play its role for addressing the pollution issue.

He said that the business community of Sialkot was playing a key role in ensuring well-being of people and for launching environment-friendly projects.

Ahsan Baryar said the Sialkot business community was well aware of the important issue and the Leather Field Group of Industries had set a good example by setting up a biological (industrial) wastewater treatment plant.

The SACM said industrial development was, in fact, economic and national development, but along with the development of industry, the joint responsibility of both the government and people was protection of the environment from pollution.

He said trees should be planted at the industrial units as much as possible and factory workers should also be encouraged to plant saplings in the available space in their homes and streets to provide a healthy environment to our next generation.

Baryar also planted a sapling at the lawns of Leatherfield (Pvt) Ltd. Director Leatherfield Muhammad Akmal Cheema was also present.