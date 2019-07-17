(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday said it was top priority of the government to enhance exports.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the national economy would be strengthened by decreasing imports and increasing exports.

Efforts were being made to increase export of rice from Rs 2.8 billion to Rs 5 billion, he added.

He said due to prudent policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, imports were decreasing to a great extent. Industry being an important sector would play a pivotal role in boosting the country's economy, he added.