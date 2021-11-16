UrduPoint.com

Increasing Exports Of Technology Sector Top Priority Of Govt: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said increasing exports of technology sector was top priority of the government.

During a meeting with Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority Amir Hashmi here, he said Pakistan did not lack human resources and capabilities in the technology sector.

They discussed the progress made on the special technology zones and interest of foreign investors.

The PM was told that work was continuing at fast pace on the special technology zones where latest facilities would be provided to the entrepreneurs.

Further foreign investment would ensure technology transfer in the country and precious foreign exchange would be earned.

The prime minister issued instructions for immediately taking essential steps for completion of the special technology zones.

