Increasing Force Efficiency, Welfare Of Personnel Top Priority: IG Rizvi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Increasing force efficiency, welfare of personnel top priority: IG Rizvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday chaired meetings at the Central Police Office (CPO) to review ongoing projects aimed at enhancing police efficiency and welfare.

A police spokesperson told APP that the meetings were attended by DIG Headquarters Syed Ali Raza, DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, AIGs, SSPs, and other senior police officers.

He said the IGP reviewed in detail the ongoing welfare projects for police officers and directed officials to ensure the provision of top-quality educational and medical facilities for them and their families.

IG Rizvi emphasized that the well-being of police personnel directly impacts their performance, adding that officers must ensure the effective implementation of all welfare initiatives.

IG said every new day should begin with a commitment to serving citizens, and all officers should actively contribute to enhancing the performance of their respective divisions.

IG Rizvi also reviewed the performance of Safe City Islamabad, receiving a briefing on the efficiency of Safe City cameras, the e-challan system, and other related departments.

IG Rizvi issued directives to further enhance the system’s effectiveness and ensure optimal performance in public service.

APP/rzr-mkz

