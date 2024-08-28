Open Menu

Increasing Judges Number To Help Provide Speedy Justice: Barrister Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 11:38 PM

Advisor on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday said that a proposal of increasing number of judges in the judiciary would help provide speedy justice to people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Advisor on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday said that a proposal of increasing number of judges in the judiciary would help provide speedy justice to people.

Talking to a private television channel program, he said that suggestions for increasing judges number in the courts would help resolve the pending cases.

In reply to a question about a bill regarding judges, he said a member of allied party had forwarded a bill with proposal.

Senator Zarqa Taimoor while talking to a private news channel said that focus should be given to judicial reforms so

that objectives of speedy justice could be achieved.

