Increasing Judges Number To Help Provide Speedy Justice: Barrister Malik
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 11:38 PM
Advisor on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday said that a proposal of increasing number of judges in the judiciary would help provide speedy justice to people
Talking to a private television channel program, he said that suggestions for increasing judges number in the courts would help resolve the pending cases.
In reply to a question about a bill regarding judges, he said a member of allied party had forwarded a bill with proposal.
Senator Zarqa Taimoor while talking to a private news channel said that focus should be given to judicial reforms so
that objectives of speedy justice could be achieved.
