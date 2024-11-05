Increasing judges number to provide speedy justice to people: Malik

Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that increasing judges number would help provide speedy justice to people and remove backlog of thousands of cases pending in the lower and higher courts

Judicial reforms and constitutional amendments are vital to strengthen judicial system, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about curtailing powers of higher judiciary after establishing constitutional benches, he said chief justice would have full administrative powers. "We are strengthening the judiciary through legal reforms," he said.

To another question, he said that there is also need to increase the judges number in the provincial courts to remove the backlog of the cases.

Commenting on 26th amendment, he said the amendment is now part of the constitution.