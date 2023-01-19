Increasing literacy rate, poverty eradication top priority, says ACS South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Capt.(R) Saqib Zafar on Thursday said that increasing literacy rate and eradication of poverty in the region was top priority of the government.

He said that work was underway on hundreds of development projects to raise the living standard of the people.

ACS South Punjab Saqib Zafar was addressing to a group of under-training ASPs in South Punjab Secretariat here.

Secretary School education Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Muhammad Iqbal, Secretary P&D Aftab Pirzada and SSP Umar Riaz were also present on the occasion.

He said that South Punjab was an important region of the country and land of unique civilization and culture.

He said that the aim of establishing South Punjab Secretariat was to resolve problems of people of the area at their doorsteps.

South Punjab Secretariat has crossed many milestones of its success.

ACS further informed that the provincial cabinet has fixed 32 percent job quota for South Punjab while 68 percent for other districts of the province and 10 percent for candidates on open merit.

He said that the budget allocated for the development projects of South Punjab couldn't be spent in any other district.

He said that service delivery has greatly improved at DHQs, THQs and BHUs located in remote areas due to monitoring of South Punjab Secretariat.

Saqib said the School Olympics Games and the establishment of the first transgender school were the proud initiatives of the South Punjab Secretariat.

He said Green Book pertaining to climate change was being taught in the school and Miwaki forests are being grown in more than 200 schools which will have far reaching results.

Students' councils have been established in schools to create leadership qualities among students.

ACS South Punjab also gave souvenir to SSP Umar Riaz while SSP Umar Riaz presented a commemorative shield to Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab.