UrduPoint.com

Increasing Literacy Rate, Poverty Eradication Top Priority, Says ACS South

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Increasing literacy rate, poverty eradication top priority, says ACS South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Capt.(R) Saqib Zafar on Thursday said that increasing literacy rate and eradication of poverty in the region was top priority of the government.

He said that work was underway on hundreds of development projects to raise the living standard of the people.

ACS South Punjab Saqib Zafar was addressing to a group of under-training ASPs in South Punjab Secretariat here.

Secretary School education Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Muhammad Iqbal, Secretary P&D Aftab Pirzada and SSP Umar Riaz were also present on the occasion.

He said that South Punjab was an important region of the country and land of unique civilization and culture.

He said that the aim of establishing South Punjab Secretariat was to resolve problems of people of the area at their doorsteps.

South Punjab Secretariat has crossed many milestones of its success.

ACS further informed that the provincial cabinet has fixed 32 percent job quota for South Punjab while 68 percent for other districts of the province and 10 percent for candidates on open merit.

He said that the budget allocated for the development projects of South Punjab couldn't be spent in any other district.

He said that service delivery has greatly improved at DHQs, THQs and BHUs located in remote areas due to monitoring of South Punjab Secretariat.

Saqib said the School Olympics Games and the establishment of the first transgender school were the proud initiatives of the South Punjab Secretariat.

He said Green Book pertaining to climate change was being taught in the school and Miwaki forests are being grown in more than 200 schools which will have far reaching results.

Students' councils have been established in schools to create leadership qualities among students.

ACS South Punjab also gave souvenir to SSP Umar Riaz while SSP Umar Riaz presented a commemorative shield to Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Budget Job Olympics Government Cabinet Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Co ..

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

2 hours ago
 PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations toda ..

PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations today

2 hours ago
 ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

3 hours ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.