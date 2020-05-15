Increasing local transmission of coronavirus matter of concern; Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Friday said that it is a matter of concern that the number of local transmission of coronavirus was increasing alarmingly and in current situation we can't take the risk of opening hotels / restaurants

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Friday said that it is a matter of concern that the number of local transmission of coronavirus was increasing alarmingly and in current situation we can't take the risk of opening hotels / restaurants.

He said this while participating in a video link meeting on the situation of coronavirus under National Command and Operations Centre, said a news release.

The meeting was presided over by Federal Minister for Industries and Commerce Hamad Azhar.

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo represented Sindh province. Secretary Industries and Commerce Sindh Abdul Nasim ul Ghani Sehto also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that shopping malls should be opened as per SOPs. We must be very careful to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He added that in the current situation, hotels/restaurants could not be opened while the automobile industry could be opened under SOPs.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that there was a need to provide employment opportunities while giving priority to human lives. He said that there was a need to change the lifestyle due to coronavirus.

He said that Sindh government was cooperating with the federal government for the betterment of the people at all levels. Coronavirus can only be defeated together.

The provincial minister for Industries and commerce said that the Sindh government has given permission to open and run certain industries under SOPs. Strict action will be taken against violation of SOPs.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the business community should follow the SOPs themselves and also get their staff and customers to follow the SOPs.