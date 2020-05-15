UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Increasing Local Transmission Of Coronavirus Matter Of Concern; Sindh Minister For Industries And Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:05 PM

Increasing local transmission of coronavirus matter of concern; Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Friday said that it is a matter of concern that the number of local transmission of coronavirus was increasing alarmingly and in current situation we can't take the risk of opening hotels / restaurants

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Friday said that it is a matter of concern that the number of local transmission of coronavirus was increasing alarmingly and in current situation we can't take the risk of opening hotels / restaurants.

He said this while participating in a video link meeting on the situation of coronavirus under National Command and Operations Centre, said a news release.

The meeting was presided over by Federal Minister for Industries and Commerce Hamad Azhar.

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo represented Sindh province. Secretary Industries and Commerce Sindh Abdul Nasim ul Ghani Sehto also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that shopping malls should be opened as per SOPs. We must be very careful to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He added that in the current situation, hotels/restaurants could not be opened while the automobile industry could be opened under SOPs.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that there was a need to provide employment opportunities while giving priority to human lives. He said that there was a need to change the lifestyle due to coronavirus.

He said that Sindh government was cooperating with the federal government for the betterment of the people at all levels. Coronavirus can only be defeated together.

The provincial minister for Industries and commerce said that the Sindh government has given permission to open and run certain industries under SOPs. Strict action will be taken against violation of SOPs.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the business community should follow the SOPs themselves and also get their staff and customers to follow the SOPs.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Commerce All Government Industry Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB court summons Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Yousaf Gi ..

9 minutes ago

District Administration conducts 850 raids against ..

5 minutes ago

Turkish Defense Minister Says Ceasefire in Syria's ..

5 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has posted D ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons secretary envir ..

4 minutes ago

'Very little progress' on key issues in post-Brexi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.