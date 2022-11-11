Increasing number of beggars creates problems for people

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :People on Friday demanded the authority concerned to take action against beggars in the city.

The beggars had also captured roads, parks, markets, traffic signals and other public places besides creating problems and hurdles for commuters.

Talking to APP, people said an increasing trend of beggars could also become a security threat.

Beggars of all ages, including women and children, moved freely to get money from people at different places, including markets, bazaars and bus terminals.

People urged the Social welfare department and Child Protection Welfare Bureau to take action against beggars whose number was increasing day by day.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman said the department took strict action against beggars involved incriminal activities.