Increasing Number Of Beggars Irks Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Increasing number of beggars irks citizens

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :People on Sunday demanded the authority concerned to take action against beggars in the city.

Beggars roam roads, parks, markets, traffic signals and other places and create problems for commuters.

Talking to APP, a citizen, Azhar Hussain r/o Tangowali, said an increasing number of beggars could also become a security threat. Beggars of all ages, including women and children, pester people at different places, including markets, bazaars and bus terminals.

Ayesha, a resident of Umar Park, said that beggars not only created a nuisance for people but also interfered in their private activities during shopping, driving, at traffic signals, hospitals and bus terminals.

People urged Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali and departments concerned including the Social Welfare Department and Child Protection Welfare Bureau to take action against beggars whose number is increasing day by day. If some of them are really deserving, then they should be registered with the BISP, Zakat and in Social Welfare Departments.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said the department was taking strict action against beggars involved in criminal activities.

