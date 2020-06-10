UrduPoint.com
Increasing Number Of Coronavirus Patients In Punjab Serious: Aleem Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Increasing number of coronavirus patients in Punjab serious: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the increasing number of corona patients in Punjab, especially in the provincial capital, is a serious issue.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on coronavirus pandemic at the Chief Minister's House here on Wednesday.

Aleem Khan said that there was a need to keep the citizens informed about the security  measures and for this purpose proper advertisement of SOPs through print and electronic media should be carried out.

He stressed that strict checking of areas has to be ensured and special plan has to be prepared especially for the city.

Aleem Khan said that there was no doubt that the pressure of coronavirus patients on government hospitals was very high for which the Health Department should also increase  facilities for coronavirus patients in Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

Aleem Khan appealed to the citizens not to take undue advantage of the leniency of the government, and advised the masses to use sanitizers besides covering faces with masks.

Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik said that the process of checking, issuing fines and warnings to the citizens at various places has already been started for the last several days and efforts were being made to implement SOPS in the markets and bazaars as well.

The secretary Health gave a detailed briefing on the current situation of coronavirus across the province.

Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Minister for Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal, and two Health Secretaries besides relevant officers attended the meeting.

